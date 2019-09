NBA training camps are not too far away and Golden State Warrior D’Angelo Russell is making sure to get in his off the court bag, starring in Bloomingdale’s Mix Masters fall campaign.

Mix Masters delivers the expert mixing, bringing in D. Loading in a variety of looks. Images include D’Angelo in an Alexander Wang red snake-print denim jacket with Barena black cargo pants, along with a Helmut Lang cream bomber jacket paired with J Brand camouflage cargo pants and Salvatore Ferragamo leather sneakers.

Mix Masters is designed to serve as inspiration for shoppers to find their own personal style in home and in store for a form of self-expression.

Included in the Mix Masters campaign along with Russell are models Mona Matsuoka, Paloma Elssesser, and Joan Smalls, Supermodel, actress and writer Paulina Porizkova, Dancer, actress and model Larsen Thompson, and Award-winning interior designer Bennett Leifer.