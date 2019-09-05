After dropping his last album Atrocity Exhibition an entire three years ago, Danny Brown assures us that he has way more in store for 2019 than just a hilarious VICELAND summer series by officially unveiling his upcoming new album, uknowhatimsayin¿.

Arriving exactly one month from now, the Detroit-bred emcee’s fifth studio album will embrace a more comedic side of the rapper. Granted, that may be heavily influenced by the aforementioned sketch comedy series that aired this past summer, but Danny Brown has actually always been a pretty jovial rapper with an illustrious way with words to match. The LP will be released via independent record label WARP, and is being spearheaded by a lead single titled “Dirty Laundry” that even arrives with a music video (seen above). The clip is hilarious to say the least, showing Danny as an out-of-shape taxi driver with a yellow suit to match his whip. The intentional Simon Cahn-directed low quality videography compliments the visuals as well, and the track has fire production thanks to A Tribe Called Quest’s own Q-Tip, who’s also serving as executive producer of the entire project.

Watch Danny Brown’s music video for “Dirty Laundry” above, and look out for uknowhatimsayin¿ to arrive on October 4. See the full tracklist below:

1. “Change Up”

2. “Theme Song”

3. “Dirty Laundry”

4. “3 Tearz” (feat. Run The Jewels)

5. “Belly of the Beast” (feat. Obongjayar)

6. “Savage Nomad”

7. “Best Life”

8. “uknowhatimsayin¿”

9. “Negro Spiritual” (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

10. “Shine” (feat. Blood Orange)

11. “Combat”