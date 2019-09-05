Jeezy returned to the scene in full force with the release of his TM104 project. But he has been making headlines recently for his new, public relationship with The Real’s host, Jeannie Mai.

Its been a rumor for some time that the two have been an item for some time, but now it’s official official. The rapper and the talk show host both uploaded photos to their respect Instagram accounts to let us know it’s real.

Although Jeezy made things Instagram official he is still very reserved about his relationship. When he stopped by E Bro in the Morning on Hot 97 recently and was asked about his bae, he pretty much swerved the question.

“Depends on who you asking,” Jeezy said at the interview 12-minute mark when Laura Stylez claimed the relationship came out of nowhere. “I rather go back to the retirement [questions] by the way… But, nah. Life’s good.”