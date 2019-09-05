Kevin Hart is still in recovery and has to be heavily medicated after surgeons repaired three fractures to his spine.

TMZ reports that two of the injuries were in the thoracic section of his spine, and 1 in the lumbar. Thankfully the procedure was successful but the pain is still intense.

But luckily for the comedian, no pain lasts forever and he’s expected to make a full recovery. Lumbar fractions usually result in walking impairment or worst.

He has months of physical rehabilitation to look forward to once he’s out of the hospital. Kevin is a known workaholic and announced at least five upcoming projects. So rehab will probably be in the way or his jam-packed schedule but he’ll make it work.