Kevin Love has dedicated much of his personal life to raising awareness about mental health issues since he opened up about his own struggles with anxiety and depression over a year ago, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star shed some more light on his decision to do so this week.

Love was a guest on HBO’s The Shop, and he said he “got to the lowest point of my life” during the 2017-28 season. It was around that time that ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan asked him about some rumblings that he was having issues, which he said he initially fluffed off and tried to keep to himself. However, he later decided that he didn’t want anyone else telling his story for him.

"Only by admitting who you are do you get what you want” – @kevinlove on his decision to open up about his mental health battles. #TheShopHBO now live! pic.twitter.com/eXMe0SLrh2 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

Love’s focus has been on defeating the stigma associated with mental health issues, and that was his primary motivation behind starting the Kevin Love Fund roughly a year ago. He has received plenty of support since sharing his story, and he is not the only star athlete who has gone public about struggling with similar issues.

Love first opened up about his anxiety and panic attacks last March in a piece for The Player’s Tribune, detailing his battle with panic attacks — one of which he actually had during the middle of a game. He did so just one week after then-Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan shared his similar battles with depression in an article by Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

Mental health is a real issue that we all need to take more seriously.