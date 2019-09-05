It is sad news for the music world. LaShawn Daniels, who is a songwriter for many artists and soundtracks to movies, has passed away at the age of 41.

His wife, April Daniels, has confirmed it was because of a fatal car accident. He had written for several artists including, Brandy and Monica’s hit “The Boy Is Mine,” Drake’s “Redemption,” Destiny’s Child “Say My Name,” which led to a Grammy award in 2000. Daniels was nominated over eight times with a more recent song Toni Braxton.

Most of the celebrities send their condolences out to his family and friends about the heartfelt news. We, The Source, send out prayers to you, as well.