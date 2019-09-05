Following the sci-fi-themed animated YouTube visuals for his hit single “Panini” when it first dropped earlier this summer, Lil Nas X has now unveiled an official music video for the song that’s just as tech-savvy and even features the beautiful Skai Jackson as his leading lady.

Directed by YouTuber Mike Diva, the new “Panini” video takes us into a world that’s completely taken over by the “Old Town Road” hitmaker. Digital billboards, in-flight movies, 3D Beats by Dre ads — there’s literally no avoiding this guy, as Skai finds out quickly throughout the two-and-a-half minute clip. However, in this Fifth Element-inspired reality, it becomes apparent that Lil Nas X isn’t going anywhere and is just beginning to embark on his worldwide domination. Hmm…that sounds pretty accurate to how things are playing out in the real world, doesn’t it?

Watch the official music video for Lil Nas X’s hit single “Panini” above, and be sure to listen to his 7 EP on all streaming platforms now.