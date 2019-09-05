Lil Nas X Opens Up About Why he Came Out During the Height of his Career

Lil Nas X has become a huge inspiration to all those aspiring to have be in the music industry after the release of his record-breaking, chart dominating hit record, “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas is currently at the height of his success and bravely decided to announce to the world that he is gay on the last day of Pride Month this year.

The Atlanta artist is seen in teaser below opening up about why he decided to come out when he did. He explained why it was important for him to let the world know his truth. “It’s not that, like, it’s like being forced,” he said. “It’s just knowing [that] growing up, I’m growing up to hate this shit.”

Kevin Hart asked Lil Nas X to further explain what was he taught to hate and the 20-year-old firmly talked about homophobia in the Black community. “Homosexuality, gay people,” X said. “Come on, now. If you really from the hood, you know. For me, the cool dude with the song on the top of everything to say this any other time, I’m doing this for attention in my eyes. But if you’re doing this when you’re at the top, you know it’s for real.”

But the clip above didn’t stop people from dragging the comedian who almost hosted the Oscars but stepped down because The Academy demanded that he apologize for an old homophobic tweet.

Before y’all get messy, I don’t really care about Kevin Hart. What passed for jokes nearly a decade ago and now are very different. He gave a kind of flippant apology, but like IMO he’s fine. But his tone in this was clearly like he couldn’t imagine why Nas X would worry about it — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) September 4, 2019

Lil Nas X is a gift. He continues to be courageous and wise. But putting him in a situation to be gaslit by known homophobes about his choice to come out is terrible. pic.twitter.com/AAsGSlzmb0 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 4, 2019

“You’re gay So what?!!”- Kevin Hart Lil Nas checked him on that quick — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) September 4, 2019