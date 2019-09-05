Taylor Swift and Lizzo currently own the Billboard Charts and run music, they also find themselves as top nominees for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The awards span 43 categories in film, music, pop culture and more and are set to air on E! on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Up for Female Artist of the year is Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, P!nk and Taylor Swift. The Male Artist of the Year includes Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and Travis Scott.

Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Juice WRLD’s Death Race For Love, Khalid’s Free Spirit, The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins, Taylor Swift’s Lover, Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ariana Grande’s Thank u, Next and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? are in the Best Album category.

