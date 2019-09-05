Mitchell & Ness is joining the majority of us in celebrating Hulu’s new Wu-Tang: An American Saga series in the best way the sportswear brand knows how — a fire merch collaboration!

Those who tuned in to watch the premiere yesterday already know how amazing the miniseries itself is, but the accompanying apparel drop is pretty dope as well. The range includes tees, long-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts and headwear amongst other items that incorporate the rap supergroups’s signature yellow “W” logo, as well as a nod to their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Although color options are limited to black, white, yellow and a Mitchell & Ness-exclusive range of camo pieces, the capsule is a fitting ode to one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary collective of MCs to ever touch a mic, which you’ll understand why once you tune into the critically-acclaimed series currently streaming on Hulu.

Shop select items from the Mitchell & Ness x Hulu “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” capsule collection right now online, and expect the headwear to arrive later in the month as the series airs. More pics below: