In an interesting twist to the Hip-Hop scene, Nicki Minaj hit Twitter and announced her retirement from music.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Nicki Minaj’s Twitter has the last name of her boyfriend (maybe husband?) Kenneth Petty and recently she has spoken to want to marry and begin a family with him. The two have shared images across social media highlighting their love.

“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” the 36-year-old rapper stated on Queen Radio in August. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

The announcement comes just a day after the release of the “Hot Girl Summer” video that placed Minaj alongside rising star Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign.

There is the age-old statement in Hip-Hop that no one really retires, we’ll just have to see if that holds true for the Queen. Now we have to wonder will that pre-marriage album ever arrive.