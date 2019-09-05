Following a surprise single drop featuring Lauryn Hill that’s set to be included on his forthcoming new album, Pusha T officially unveils his latest adidas collaboration in the form of a simple-yet-clean Ozweego colorway.

Fans first spotted the shoe at Coachella back in April, but now we have official imagery of King Push’s latest sneaker design. The off-white hue on the upper gives the silhouette a neutral tone overall, but pops of color come into play via the accents. Hits of red outline the signature Three Stripes logos found on the medial and lateral side panels, meanwhile hunter green is in place on the collar lining. A wavy stitching pattern in black runs along the side as well, and the look is finalized with a co-branded insole that utilizes Pusha T’s signature “King Push” moniker in gold lettering. As most celeb collabs like to go in the more eclectic route, it’s cool to see the DAYTONA emcee going for a more subdued steez.

A price point and release date for the Pusha T x adidas Ozweego has yet to be revealed, but we’ll keep you posted as more info arrives. Take a closer look at the shoe below in the meantime: