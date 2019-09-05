R. Kelly has been moved out of solitary confinement into the general population in a Federal Chicago detention center, and he’s reportedly fearless because he feels like he’s still considered a legend there.

The type of charges the disgraced singer is in the slammer for usually makes you a target in jail, like pedophilia, but he is a very controversial artist and still loved by many.

However, the tabloid reports that this may not be the case once R. Kelly is transferred to New York or Minnesota. His clout is still valid amongst his hometown inmates, but we can’t speak for the others.

After claiming he was being treated unfairly, R. Kelly was moved to the general population and is now able to get some fresh air with the other inmates. Additionally, he gets 10 non-attorney visits instead of the 1 he was granted.