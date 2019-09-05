This past Wednesday (Sept. 4), Inspire Change advocate and Hip-Hop artist Rapsody, musician Vic Mensa, NFL legends, police officers from the 10th District and local Chicago community leaders led a mentoring program with participants of the BBF Family Services as a part of the Inspire Change initiative.

70 Chicago teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19 met with the artists, officers, safety Aeneas Williams, offensive tackle Orlando Pace, and defensive tackle John Randle to have a discussion, which shared life advice, provided details about their careers, while also providing tips about futures.

Additional mentors at the event included Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx, the Mayor’s wife/the First Lady of Chicago Amy Eshleman, NFL Chief Operating Officer Maryann Turcke and Illinois House of Representatives deputy majority leader Jehan Gordon Booth.

BBF Family Services is a human services organization that impacts the Chicago community across six service areas: Community Engagement, Education, Employment Services, Family Services, Health Equity, and Youth Services.

Images from the event are available below.

