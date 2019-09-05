Gamers everywhere got a special treat this week as Nintendo announced that about 20 SNES games, including some of the companies’ top classics, will be available on Nintendo Switch Online, the subscription-based online services component of Nintendo’s Switch console starting September 5.

Nintendo tweeted the following on Wednesday: “Recapture the original feel of these #SNES games with a wireless Super Nintendo Entertainment System Controller! Coming soon to purchase as a special offer exclusively for paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members.”

The new SNES Switch games, which are all included with a Switch Online subscription include Star Fox, Breath of Fire, F-ZERO, Super Mario World, Kirby’s Dream World, Super Tennis, Super Metroid, and more.

In addition to the new software, Nintendo also debuted the new SNES system wireless controller for Switch, which charges via USB-C and retails for $29.99. The controller can be purchased directly from Nintendo staring September 18.

While only 20 games are included in the first batch of releases, Nintendo has announced plans to release more in the future.