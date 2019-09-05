Antonio Brown has already made headlines for the wrong reasons on multiple occasions since the Oakland Raiders acquired him in a trade, and that apparently is not going to stop with the regular season just days from kicking off.

Brown missed multiple mandatory workouts with the Raiders this offseason due to his infamous helmet dispute with the NFL, and the team fined him for not being present. On Wednesday, Brown shared a photo of the letter informing him of the fines on his Instagram story and criticized the Raiders over it.

How many jobs in America could an employee post an internal work discipline letter on social media, insult your employer in the post, and not get fired for doing it? Athlete might be the only one, honestly. pic.twitter.com/TUlRZROmMi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2019

When your own team wants to hate but there’s no stopping me now the devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear,” Brown wrote.

Brown also tagged the Raiders official Instagram page in the post.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has maintained publicly that he is happy to have Brown with the team and insists the star receiver has not become a distraction. At the very least, the latter portion of that is impossible to believe. Brown refused to practice on multiple occasions because the NFL wouldn’t let him wear a helmet that is no longer certified by safety standards, and the issue dominated the news cycle in Oakland for weeks

Brown filed two grievances against the NFL over its decision to ban his preferred helmet, both of which were denied. The Raiders kick off their season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.