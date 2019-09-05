Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s “FEFE” collaboration was an unexpected, but big hit. It went triple platinum and secured a spot in the Top 5 of the Hot 100 chart. It’s crazy to think that the beat could’ve possibly belonged to Drake.

Producer Murda Beatz did an interview with No Jumper and revealed he sent the beat to Drizzy first.

“I made the beat in the LA in my kitchen—on my kitchen table—and I thought it was, like, an anthem for Drake,” Murda told host Adam22. “I sent it to Drake, got no response. I was, like, ‘Alright.'”

Murda produced the beat with Cubeatz, and says his friend suggest that he played the record for the Brooklyn rapper. He admitted that he wasn’t a Tekashi 6ix9ine fan but it was worth a shot.

“I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ll just do it. Fuck it, have him pull up, whatever. It’ll definitely be an experience. I don’t know what the fucks gonna happen,'” the producer recalled. “Then he pulled up, and then that’s one of the beats he was fucking with. We made ‘FEFE’ that night. And then Nicki really fucks with me, so then she somehow got on it … She felt like I was co-signing 6ix9ine so she got on the record. And that shit went huge … No one expected for that song to get that big.”