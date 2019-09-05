Manhattan federal court judge Paul Engelmeyer said he’d allow jurors to see snippets of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Billy,” “GUMMO” and “KOODA” music videos to prove their case against reputed Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack.

The Brooklyn rapper is expected to testify against the two men during their upcoming trial.

The judge made it clear that he’s not a fan of #6ix9ine’s music. “Rap musician?” Engelmeyer asked the disgraced rapper’s lawyers. “Rap artist,” responded Ellison’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick.

The judge paused, before saying: “That raises the age-old issue of ‘what is art?’” In addition to the music videos, the judge will not be using #Tekashi’s prior conviction on a charge of use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 16. If convicted, the men face up to life behind bars.