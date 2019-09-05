Terry Crews Says People ‘Weren’t So Nice’ to Kevin Hart After Hearing About His Car Accident

Superstar comedian Kevin Hart has begun his long run to recovery after a major California car crash and is receiving support from his friend Terry Crews.

Speaking with US Weekly, Crews acknowledged the treatment Hart received after the news of his accident hit the Internet.

“There were some people who weren’t so nice. There were a lot of people that were happy he got into the accident,” Crews said. “It made no sense to me, but that’s human nature. But I’m here to tell him and that’s why I wanted to say, ‘Hey, man. I’m here for you. I got your back.’ Believe me, most of Hollywood and most people I know are supporting Kevin. Really, really pushing for his speedy recovery.”

Recent reports state while Hart had a successful surgery there is still a long road of recovery in the form of physical therapy. His wife, Eniko Hart, told TMZ Hart is “going to be just fine.”

“Basically, right now, Kevin’s gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat,” Crews added. “It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out. I understand that, I feel that. He probably feels very alone right now.

“One thing I do know is that very few people would survive an accident that horrific. The fact that he survived … I was just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Amazing.'”