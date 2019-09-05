Tyler Perry Says He Will Do Whatever He Can to Help The Bahamas

One filmmaker had pledged to do whatever he can to help the people who live in the Bahamas to get back on their feet.

In an Instagram post, Tyler Perry offers his support, “To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again#HurricaneDorian”

Hurricane Dorian is the first major hurricane during the 2019 hurricane season. Dorian reached a Category 5 and made landfall in the Bahamas over the weekend and at least seven were killed while many others had to be rescued. As of now, Dorian has weakened and is a Category 3 that is headed toward the Carolinas.