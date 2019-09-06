Some of the Barbz did not take the news that their Queen Nicki Minaj was retiring from music. In an effort to comfort them, the host of Queen Radio took to social media to apologize about the way she announced her retirement.

Minaj writes “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys and you know in hindsight, this should have been a Queen Radio discussion and it will be. I promise you guys will be happy. No guest, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive. I apologize babe.”

As we’ve previously reported the 36-year-old announced her retirement from the rap game. In a tweet she says, “I’ve decided to retire and have my family. I know you guys are happy now.”