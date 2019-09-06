Nicki Minaj took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce her alleged retirement from the rap game so that she can focus on building her family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” the Queen rapper wrote before reciting a line from her verse on Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄”

There’s no telling if she’s serious or if she’s trolling, but the subsequent tweets have a serious tone.

The Barbz were definitely caught off guard and are distraught. Some are asking her to address the sudden announcement. But she promised to get into some thangs on Queen Radio.

On the other hand, there were people who were seemingly relieved that the most successful female rapper in Hip Hop history with more Hot 100 entries than Aretha Franklin, was deciding to live in her legacy.

But you can’t please everyone and everyone’s critique. But the truth of the matter is, there were many women who opened the door for Nicki Minaj to become the current Queen of Rap and she had a hell of a run.

She promised her fifth studio album and a US tour before announcing this “retirement.” But once the next Queen Radio episode is out, we’ll have all the answers to our burning questions.