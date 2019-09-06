Nicki Minaj took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce her alleged retirement from the rap game so that she can focus on building her family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” the Queen rapper wrote before reciting a line from her verse on Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄”

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

There’s no telling if she’s serious or if she’s trolling, but the subsequent tweets have a serious tone.

The Barbz were definitely caught off guard and are distraught. Some are asking her to address the sudden announcement. But she promised to get into some thangs on Queen Radio.

When you realize you’ll never get to hear Nicki tell us how these bitches is her sons anymore 😭pic.twitter.com/VqWroq5Try — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) September 5, 2019

Calling all barbs we need to start the biggest media strike of all time to all streaming platforms radios stations we are not letting the Queen go out like this #NickiMinaj #NickiMinajRetirementParty #nickidontgo @NICKIMINAJ — 🦂 (@MegatronNMinaj) September 6, 2019

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

I will babe. I promise. I love you so much https://t.co/YaK6T4U1FP — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

On the other hand, there were people who were seemingly relieved that the most successful female rapper in Hip Hop history with more Hot 100 entries than Aretha Franklin, was deciding to live in her legacy.

Nicki Minaj retired?! No more Barbz on the timeline??? pic.twitter.com/tYKpvt9Grg — drew. (@NBAYoungDrew) September 6, 2019

cardi b, iggy azalea, and megan thee stallion now that nicki minaj is retiringpic.twitter.com/BJfHnUPz0I — 𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐞 ★ GRAVEYARD out 9/13 (@remptywords) September 6, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Nicki Minaj announces retirement.. pic.twitter.com/frtx5NY8PO — Angel pulido (@angelpulido4567) September 6, 2019

Nicki Minaj retiring, let's give the attention to better female artists. pic.twitter.com/EX7ba8bU8A — MJD 🕊 (@X_JR__) September 6, 2019

nicki minaj saved the rap game by leaving it — cali(fern)ia (@hentaifern) September 6, 2019

No more music from Nicki Minaj? I respect her rebooting the female rap community, but I can honestly do without her music. Happy retirement — 𝐃𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐘𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 (@TheTherapistSOL) September 6, 2019

But you can’t please everyone and everyone’s critique. But the truth of the matter is, there were many women who opened the door for Nicki Minaj to become the current Queen of Rap and she had a hell of a run.

She promised her fifth studio album and a US tour before announcing this “retirement.” But once the next Queen Radio episode is out, we’ll have all the answers to our burning questions.