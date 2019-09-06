Nike to Honor LeBron James With his Own Building at World Headquarters

LeBron James has been signed to Nike since 2003 and the sportswear giant just announced the latest addition to the World Headquarters will serve as the site of its Beaverton-based Advanced Innovation team.

The campus expansion will feature an enormous Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL), a full NBA-size basketball court, 200-meter endurance track, 100-meter straightaway and artificial turf training pitch.

“It’s so surreal,” said James. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

LeBron James’ building, just like Serena Williams’ previously announced building, is set to open in 2020.