LeBron James has been signed to Nike since 2003 and the sportswear giant just announced the latest addition to the World Headquarters will serve as the site of its Beaverton-based Advanced Innovation team.
The campus expansion will feature an enormous Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL), a full NBA-size basketball court, 200-meter endurance track, 100-meter straightaway and artificial turf training pitch.
“It’s so surreal,” said James. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”
LeBron James’ building, just like Serena Williams’ previously announced building, is set to open in 2020.