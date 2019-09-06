Oprah Winfrey announces she is going on a nine-city tour in 2020 to promote health and wellness.

Have plans for 2020? How about joining me on the road for #Oprahs2020VisionTour! My hope is for this wellness event to help make 2020 your year of transformation & triumph. Head to https://t.co/k564BiAQfV for more info on tickets & join the party! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 #OWandWW pic.twitter.com/0cS66KRe0w — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 4, 2019

The tour runs from January 4 through March, but the larger question will be how political its content will be. At that point, the somewhat lackluster Democratic presidential candidate pool will be gearing up for the party’s first political primaries. The outsize influence of media mogul Winfrey undoubtedly will see whoever is in the top five of contenders at that stage jockeying for an appearance at the event and, potentially, an endorsement. Winfrey campaigned heavily for Barack Obama in 2008 and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in 2018 and endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life — focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

Other tour stops include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, and New York before it finishes up in Denver on March 7.

Tickets go on presale for WW members on September 9 and will be available to the general public on September 13.