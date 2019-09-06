YG and Kehlani Spark Dating Rumors After Appearing at NYFW Together

After months of dating rumors, Kehlani and YG were were spotted together Thursday night at KITH’s New York Fashion Week show.

TMZ caught up with them and the camera man flat-out asked “Safe to say its official?” Not sure if we’re hearing things, but the singer responds, “Mhmmm,” as she walked passed.

She didn’t give a straight forward answer but they showed up to the event together and left hand-in-hand. So the rumored couple have officially confirmed the rumors.

Plus, shortly after TMZ posted the video, Karen Civil, who has a close working relationship with YG reposted it with the caption, “YG and Kehlani on their first official outing as a couple!”

#Spotted: YG & Kehlani on their first official outing as a couple! pic.twitter.com/khaSmWTWKn — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) September 6, 2019

She would know the tea better than the rest of us and her report of the video sounds very certain.

Congratulations to the artists on their newfound love.