Hollywood actor Malik Yoba is denying allegations he had inappropriate relationships with transgender minors in the ’90’s by releasing a freestyle rap he later deleted.

After a recent confession, last week Yoba wrote on Instagram that he is ‘trans attracted’ because “Trans people deserve love and respect as do those of us that love them! I love all women and count myself among those that find themselves trans attracted.” He also added, “It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live one’s truth!”

Check out Yoba’s freestyle below!