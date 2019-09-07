The longest layover in SMACK/URLTV battle rap history will finally come to an end this weekend. Murda Mook is back on the main stage for the first time since he convincingly beat Iron Solomon at Summer Madness 2 in August 2012 in NYC 5-0 in a one-sided, extended manner that largely failed to live up to the hype at the time.

This time Mook is teaming up with Detroit legend Calicoe to make the duo “Murdaland”, taking on the team of Brizz Rawsteen and T-Top as “Darklyfe” in what is sure to be an entertaining 2 on 2 battle at the sold-out Summer Impact: Reloaded event.

With this highly anticipated match-up originally scheduled for the star-studded Summer Impact event held in North Carolina last month, the rescheduled battle now takes place in Murda Mook’s home city of NYC instead of his opponents home turf. This potentially gives him an added boost as he faces off against a new generation of hungry rappers who have already proven to be a dynamic team. It will be interesting to see how Mook fairs facing off against relatively new talent for the first time on such a large stage in the team format with Calicoe for the first time.

Also on the card for this Saturday event in Queens is;

The Monstars (Shotgun Suge and Nu Jerzey Twork of New Jersey) vs. NWX (DNA & K-Shine) 2 on 2 battle.

Both of these two teams performed very well as Summer Impact in North Carolina last month and fans are happy to see four of their favorites faceoff.

Ace Amin vs. Snake Eyez.

A performance from Harlem battle rap legend Loaded Lux.

This free event saw all tickets snapped up in only three hours and is set to be the biggest large room battle rap event in the culture’s history to date. Streaming live on Pay Per View on www.watchbattlelive.com and then the subsequent Video On Demand as per usual. With the event already overcapacity, the Amazura venue is likely to provide one of the best atmospheres yet seen and should add to the monumental lead up of not only this battle but also Murda Mook’s return to SMACK/URLTV. Watch the video below for full details and stay tuned to The Source as we cover the very best of battle rap as it continues to grow and grow.

(Arsonal vs. Cassidy was just announced in Philly on URLTV yesterday too for next month!).