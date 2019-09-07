Radio and Television legend Wendy Williams visited The View this week and spoke about her pending divorce to estranged husband Kevin Hunter. After 22 years of marriage, Hunter allegedly had a long term affair that resulted in a recent pregnancy.

The TV-host— who is gearing up for her 11th season of The Wendy Williams Show, discusses her new single life, their son Kevin Hunter and former addiction. She also reveals there was also no room for marriage counseling with Hunter. “No… Umm hmm… you do this? Get out! ”

The Wendy Williams Show begins September 16th.

Watch the full interview below.