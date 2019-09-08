Emmy-nominated actor Jharrel Jerome has had an awesome year garnering accolades worldwide for his performance in Ava’s Duvernay, When They See Us. During his new interview with Hot 97’s Morning Show, the Dominican, Bronx-Born actor reveals his first true love…hip hop!

After sharing his journey in this candid interview, he reveals how he went from college to playing the film of a lifetime. He mentions free styling as a kid and how he considers himself half actor/half MC. Spitting bars that shocked the room, he proves he might be a beast on the mic too!

Click at the 20:15 mark to hear Jharrel’s freestyle.