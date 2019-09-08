It’s been a full year since Jordan Brand unveiled the Air Jordan 33, at that point the latest model in Michael Jordan’s iconic signature sneaker series. The shoe was impressive to say the least, especially with its introduction of FastFit technology. Now, it’s time for the next step forward in keeping MJ’s shoe line lucrative and in demand with the all-new Air Jordan 34.

Officially unveiled yesterday during an on-court event at Nike HQ, which was spearheaded by newly-inducted Jordan Brand star athlete Zion Williamson (seen above), the Air Jordan XXXIV pushes things forward with its super lightweight construction and introduction of the Jordan Eclipse Plate. This Flight Plate-inspired development is formed using two Pebax pieces and a forefoot Zoom Air unit, ultimately creating a smoother transition from midfoot to forefoot that gives you more control and even accelerates your jump.

By stripping away excess material from the tooling and upper, the design team over at Jordan Brand was able to achieve a fit that improves traction and keeps you light on your toes while going hard in the paint. The AJ 34 arrives in two initial colorways, one showcasing a classic bred & white color theme and the other opting for a pop of color in the form of purple and aqua blue.

Expect the Air Jordan XXXIV to arrive on September 25 for $180 USD at select Nike retailers and online. Take a closer look below:



Images: Nike