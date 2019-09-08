For those that loved Kanye West’s ye album from last year, you might agree that he does some of his best work while being isolated in the far out lands of Wyoming. Thankfully for Team Yeezy, it looks like the Chicago-bred rap king will be spending way more time out there to record new music as he reportedly just bought a massive property located in the city of Cody.

Jetting around on ATVs a few days ago, as seen in the clip above, Kanye seems to be getting more in tuned with being a man of the mountains. The property that he purchased is called Monster Lake Ranch, and comes with eight lodging units, a pair of freshwater lakes, a restaurant, event center and meeting facilities for all those important DONDA meetings, as TMZ exclusively reports. The specs are spacious to say the least: more than 9,000 acres make up the property, with 4,500 of those that Kanye can now claim as his own and the remaining being leased from the federal government. Reportedly, Ye didn’t even have to pay the full $14 million USD that Monster Lake Ranch is worth. Steal!

Kanye West’s new Wyoming residence is reportedly where he’ll be finishing up his new album, Jesus Is King. Let’s pray for another banger this time around!