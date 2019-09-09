Last week, it was reported that the counsel that represented A$AP Rocky in Sweden had been shot in the head. As reported, Henrik Olseen Lilja was shot in the head and chest Friday morning by an unnamed individual, and called the police to report the incident. YES… He called the cops on his own.

The shooter has been caught.

Despite witnesses near the shooting stating that they saw the lawyer engaged in a tussle with the shooter before he was wounded, and others saying that they saw a black SUV speed away from the scene, now one was clear who was the culprit. Until now…

According to TMZ, the person had nothing to do with the case that made him famous in American media. Over the summer, he represented Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky. The site states that a woman that he had a domestic dispute with shot him and now in custody. The Swedish Prosecution Authority told TMZ, that she was arrested for attempted murder.