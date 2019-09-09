Alexis Skyy has been making headlines for years for being famously connected to Fetty Wap, and now rapper, Trouble. But the Love and Hip Hop star made the news last weekend over a disturbing robbery she was involved in.

Bossip reports that Skyy and her friend, Sabrina Peterson, were robbed at gunpoint in an Atlanta gas station and the Maserati they were driving in was taken.

“On God! Myself & @alexisskyy_ was robbed at gunpoint last night at the QT on Howell Mill,” wrote Peterson in a social post. “I know you probably just thought it was two girls & a nice car but it’s DEEPER THAN THAT! Let’s call it a mistake! The blessing is my son or her daughter wasn’t in the car because you would have taken our kids too.”

Trouble also posted a message noting that he’s from the streets and knows what the vibe is. But makes it clear he’s willing to pay to get the car back.

Thankfully no one was hurt and we’re hoping Alexis Skyy and her friend can get their belongings back.