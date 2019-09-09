Black women took over BET Sunday Night for the annual Black Girls Rock! celebration. The event was headlined by Angela Bassett who was awarded The Icon Award during the evening.

“So when you’re told you’re not good enough, you tell them, not only am I good enough, I’m more than good enough,” Bassett said. “When they say send her back home, you tell them I am home. I am the foundation of what you call home. When they tell you that you’re angry or nasty, you tell them that they’re mistaken. This is me. This is me being resolute and standing firmly in my truth. And when they say you’re not beautiful, you tell them that you are the descendant of royalty.”

During the evening additional awards were handed out including the Tech Honoree to Tiffany N. Davis, the Young, Gifted & Black award to H.E.R., Ciara accepting the Rock Star Award, Debra Martin Chase as the Shot Caller Award recipient, Regina King accepting the Star Power Award, and a special honor given to The Mothers of the Movement.

Performers for the night included H.E.R., Maimouna Youssef, Common, William Murphy, Erykah Badu, and Elle Varner.

