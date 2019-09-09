Chance the Rapper Postpones Tour Due to Arrival of His Second Daughter

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett are celebrating the arrival of their second daughter, Marli.

Kirsten announced the birth of Marli on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here. A post shared by Kirsten Bennett (@kaydoggg) on Sep 6, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

Following his wife’s announcement, Chano hit Instagram to share an image holding his newborn daughter and his four-year-old Kensli, while also revealing he will push his tour back for family time.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour,” Chance wrote. “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again.”

Congrats to Chance and Kirsten!