If you see #PresidentPussyAssBitch trending, that is courtesy of Chrissy Teigan.

President Trump got in his feelings after a show on MSNBC didn’t give him the flowers he felt was deserved, leading him to launch into familiar territory – a Twitter tirade.

Singer John Legend was a guest on a segment on the MSNBC show that spoke toward the unfairness of the criminal justice system in America. In response, Trump would state that he is more effective in criminal justice reform, gave a backhanded compliment to Van Jones, called Legend boring and then took aim at Chrissy Teigen calling her Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

John Legend responded by calling out his obsessive MSNBC watching and jokingly stating that his wife, Melania, can save us all from his constant tweeting by giving him some attention. Enters Teigan on the tag: “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

no guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentPussyAssBitch, not yours!!!!!! https://t.co/hSJ0UxjbaO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

From there, Twitter did its thing and #PresidentPussyAssBitch became a hashtag. It didn’t make the trending topics, yet. But it damn sure is catchy.