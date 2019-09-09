If you see #PresidentPussyAssBitch trending, that is courtesy of Chrissy Teigan.

President Trump got in his feelings after a show on MSNBC didn’t give him the flowers he felt was deserved, leading him to launch into familiar territory – a Twitter tirade.

Singer John Legend was a guest on a segment on the MSNBC show that spoke toward the unfairness of the criminal justice system in America. In response, Trump would state that he is more effective in criminal justice reform, gave a backhanded compliment to Van Jones, called Legend boring and then took aim at Chrissy Teigen calling her Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

John Legend responded by calling out his obsessive MSNBC watching and jokingly stating that his wife, Melania, can save us all from his constant tweeting by giving him some attention. Enters Teigan on the tag: “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

From there, Twitter did its thing and #PresidentPussyAssBitch became a hashtag. It didn’t make the trending topics, yet. But it damn sure is catchy.