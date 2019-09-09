Dave East Takes His Daughter To Her First Day of School

Dave East is winning from now. Not only is he receiving critical acclaim acting as Method Man on the Hulu mini-series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, but the streets are feeling his new two new singles, “Everyday” featuring Gunna and “Wanna Be G” featuring Max B. Both songs make up his recently released Survival Pacc mixtape.

But even with that seems to be a busy schedule, the Harlem emcee takes time out to invest in what is important. For him, it is no secret that the most important thing to him is his daughter, Kairi Chanel Brewster. The first time dad loves his new role as father.

Check him out as he takes he babygirl to her first day of school.