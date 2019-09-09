The legacy of Nipsey Hussle hit the NFL field this Sunday as DeSean Jackson sported custom cleats in warm-ups. The pair was one of a few that he will wear through the season.

The cleats carry an image of Nip and lyrics, this pair had an image of the late rapper. The words “You’ve got to have faith in what you’re doing and not take no for an answer” also were written on them. The cleats will be auctioned off through the season with the cleats going to support the children of Hussle.

DeSean Jackson will wear custom Nipsey Hussle cleats every game during warmups, and auction them off. Proceeds will go to Nipsey’s kids, Kross and Emani. What D-Jax wore Week 1: “You’ve got to have faith in what you’re doing and not take no for an answer.” pic.twitter.com/oqGeBX1O78 — Master (@MasterTes) September 9, 2019

Once Jackson switched cleats and hit the field, he exploded with two 50-yard plus touchdowns, eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Redskins in week 1.