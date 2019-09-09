It’s a possibility that Jennifer Lopez can be headlining television’s biggest live, and now controversial performance.

“Jennifer Lopez is excited to be in very serious talks to do the Super Bowl halftime show. The deal is extremely close to being done,” an insider exclusively told HollywoodLife. “She’s very excited at the thought of it all and knows she’d absolutely kill it and already is talking ideas on the show itself.”

The Super Bowl is going down in February 2020 in Miami, Florida. The location is special to JLo so it makes the gig more monumental for her. She recently celebrated her 50th birthday there and the city declared July 24th Jennifer Lopez Day, which is also her birthday. “It’s always been a dream of [Jennifer’s] and she’s really hoping it all gets finalized soon but it sounds pretty promising from both sides of the conversations,” the source said.

This year’s halftime performance is produced by JAY-Z, who the NFL has named a live music entertainment strategist.

Are you here for a JLo Super Bowl performance?