Actor Malik Yoba has been removed from his leadership role with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc after allegations of him soliciting an underage sex worker surfaced.

News One reports, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Yoba was removed from his position as spokesman for the Sigma Beta Club program, which is focused on providing mentorship to “pre-teen and teen-aged males” through social, cultural and educational enrichment. The Empire actor, who is an honorary member of the historic Black fraternity, was named the spokesperson for the new youth auxiliary program earlier this year.

“Those reports allege that Yoba had been previously involved in an inappropriate relationship 20 years ago, allegations that Brother Yoba denies,” the memo said. “This is a serious issue and the allegation is inconsistent with, and a distraction to, the focus of the Sigma Beta Club. To safeguard the reputation of the program and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the National Sigma Beta Club Foundation, in consultation with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s leadership, has determined it to be in the best interest of all concerned that Brother Malik Yoba no longer serve as the National Spokesperson for the Sigma Beta Club program.”

As we previously reported, a trans woman named Mariah Lopez Ebony accused Yoba of paying her for sex when she was a minor. In a Facebook post, Mariah says that Malik that he paid her for sex when she was 13 and 16 years old.