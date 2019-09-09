ONE Music Fest 10th Anniversary Proves the South Still Got Something to Say

Andre 3000 went on stage during the 1995 Source Awards and said “the South got something to say” and the 10th annual ONE Music Fest proves that the region is still talking.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Atlanta to enjoy the Southeast’s largest annual urban music festival. The two-day festival had a diverse line-up consisting of Queen Naija, Busta Rhymes, Tory Lanez, Three 6 Mafia , Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, Raphael Saadiq, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Musiq Soulchild, DMX, Rick Ross, Ari Lennox, Wu-Tang Clan and a cadre consisting of Trina, T-Pain, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and more being billed as the Florida All-Stars. They also recognized producers Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri for their contributions in the game.

But Atlanta’s own DJ KP the Great’s set proved that Atlanta has made an undeniable impact in Hip Hop. He brought out his SUPERFRIENDS: Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz, Bone Crusher, Lil Nas X, Trey Songz, Monica, Pharrell, and Usher.

The 2019 ONE Music Fest was more than enough confirmation that the South is still on top of their game two decades later.