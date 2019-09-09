What would you do if an extra $120,000 showed up in your bank account? Would you spend it or give it back? Well, a Pennsylvania couple is learning the hard way what happens to you when you spend money that doesn’t belong to you after being arrested for spending the funds that were accidentally deposited into their bank account.

WNEP reports, $120,000 was accidentally deposited into the couple’s account at BB&T on May 31 by a teller. However, instead of contacting the bank, the couple chose to ball out. The William’s spent the money on items such as an SUV, race car, camper. Car trailer and two four-wheelers. The couple also used money to pay bills, car rapiers and even loaned some to a friend.

Once the bank realized its mistake, it transferred the $120,000 to the correct account and contacted Tiffany Williams on June 20th and told her the couple had to pay back the $107,000 in overdraft fees they incurred.

Although the couple agreed to a payment plan, they went ghost.

Court papers show after those two initial phone calls from the bank, the couple had no contact with bank representatives, despite several attempts by the bank to reach them.

The couple is now facing felony theft charges.