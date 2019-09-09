After a storm of Taylor Swift hitting the charts, Post Malone brought one of his own in Hollywood’s Bleeding, which will assume the No. 1 spot on the charts.

Hits Daily Double states the new release from Posty will move between 450-500K in its first week. That number holds an impressive number of 190-215k in physical sales.

Not only is the album primed to take the number one slot, but the entire iTunes Top 10 singles list was also filled with songs from it.

Hollywood’s Bleeding features Meek Mill, DaBaby, Future, Travis Scott, Young Thug and More.

Over the weekend, Post Malone also announced his upcoming Posty Fest, which will hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 2. He will be joined by Meek, Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Rae Sremmurd, Doja Cat and more. You can see the announcement below.