The Navy is genuinely happy that they get to serve face with Fenty Beauty products, but they’re ready for some Fenty Music. Rihanna hasn’t dropped an album since 2016 and she told her fans that she was releasing one in 2019.

Well there are only three months left of 2019 and there’s still no album from Riri.

Multiple reporters who were covering Universal Music France’s Open Session event, and the label confirmed that the ANTI singer will be releasing her ninth studio album in December.

Le nouvel album de @Rihanna sortira au mois de décembre ! #OpenSessionUniversal — Steven Bellery (@StevenBellery) September 6, 2019

Rihanna has stayed relatively quiet about her upcoming collection, but rumor has it that it’s a reggae album.

She sat down with Interview Magazine in June and explained how eager she was for it to drop.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she said. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”

Are you ready for new music from the bad gal?