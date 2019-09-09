Words by Jessica Dupree

Grammy Nominated Producer RoccStar has announced that he will release a new album on October 31st, 2019. The album titled Savage Behavior features singles “Stamina,” “Never Was,” and “Rage.” Known for his candid, no filter, and electric personality, the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood breakout star continues to create hit records but this time for his self.

RoccStar, who has written and produced for Rihanna, Usher, J. Lo, Fergie, Prince Royce, and Kendrick Lamar was a part of two number 1 projects by mid-year 2019 for his work on Chris Brown’s Indigo and Post Malone’s album Beerbongs & Bentley’s. Fans can expect very aggressive conversation, out of the norm sounds, and an uncivilized frequency often compared to Kanye with it’s innovative, out of the box approach to music.

“I was looking for an emotion that I could not find, an emotion that is motivational and inspires listeners to break boundaries set by people whose imaginations never found freedom. Music is supposed to be the gateway drug to the addiction of originality,” says RoccStar. “Having spent years signing artists to major labels, cultivating A-List artists’ sounds, and putting so much effort into the success of others he has finally found time to create his own masterpiece. This album was made to introduce my DNA to the world.”

The album Savage Behavior describes the frequency necessary to push the culture forward musically. Some of RoccStar’s biggest records have come from his risky sound, such as “Fine China,” which shifted the radio back into an 80’s pop era. Artists like Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, and The Weekend followed up with chart-topping 80’s inspired records shortly after. Be sure to grab Savage Behavior is set to release on his birthday – Halloween.