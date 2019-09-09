SOURCE SPORTS: Antonio Brown Signs With New England Patriots After Being Cut by Raiders

What a way to officially ring in the new NFL season.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown signed with the New England Patriots Saturday, hours after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders before ever playing a game for the team. Adam Schefter broke the story. Per Schefter, the deal is a one-year, $15 million pact that includes a $9 million signing bonus for Brown.

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Brown posted a photoshop on social media of himself in a Patriots jersey with the hashtags #godsplan and #rewritestory. The Instagram post was soon liked by New England receiver Julian Edelman, who already was splitting quarterback Tom Brady’s attention with one troublemaking receiver, Josh Gordon.

The deal can’t officially be signed until Monday, so Brown won’t be eligible to play in the Patriots’ season opener against his old team in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots love to try to pick up players with off-field issues and bet that Bill Belichick’s culture will keep them in line. That is exactly what they’re going to try to do with Brown. It remains to be seen if Belichick will have better luck with the wide receiver than Jon Gruden did in Oakland. They are paying a big price to see.