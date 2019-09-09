Not many quarterbacks put on a more impressive display on the first Sunday of the NFL season than Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback led the team to a 35-17 win behind his four touchdown passes, so of course, the talk is about his new contract and Jerry Jones seems ready.

“Oh, yes, I do know that we’ll get it done,” Jones said to Pro Football Talk. “It would probably be fair to say it’ll be done on a imminent basis. Imminent. Without being real clear, bright lined. It’s not done. What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that.”

Prescott turned down a contract last month that would get him $30 million per year, leading many to believe he was betting on himself and is seeking $40 million a year.

Prescott knows the money is coming but for now, football is first.

“I’m turning the page and I’m worried about the Washington Redskins,” Prescott said after the win. “I have people that handle that. My focus is on this team, on the football game. I think as long as I can keep continuing to do that, this will do things like we did tonight. As I said, that’s been out of my focus for the past week, and I told you guys that.”