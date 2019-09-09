The Nick Foles era is off to a rocky start in Jacksonville. The newly signed quarterback went down with a shoulder injury earlier today in his regular-season debut with the team.

In a tough blow for the Jaguars, Foles lasted less than one quarter during the team’s 40-26 loss in Jacksonville on Sunday. They had signed the quarterback this past March to a four-year, $88 million contract with just over $50 million guaranteed, reuniting him with his former coach in Philadelphia, John DeFilippo.

Nick Foles leaves the game after this hit. Currently getting X-rays pic.twitter.com/LX8yLzg5eN — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinnerNFL) September 8, 2019

Nick Foles hurts his non throwing shoulder on his first TD as a Jaguar and he’s done for the day. @jaguars have zero injury luck. Zero. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 8, 2019

With about five and half minutes left in the first quarter, Foles hit D.J. Chark on a 35-yard touchdown pass. While Foles was able to deliver the pass, he took a huge hit on the play. After getting checked out on the sideline, Foles was taken to the locker room to be evaluated.

After the game, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reported the news: Foles broke his clavicle on the play. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Foles will have surgery on Monday

Jaguars’ QB Nick Foles will undergo surgery Monday on his broken clavicle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019

Foles, who signed a four-year, $88 million contract with $50 million guaranteed, seemed to be the perfect quarterback to take the Jaguars back to the playoffs. And, for just a moment Sunday afternoon, it looked like the Jaguars had played their cards exactly right with Foles.

Best case scenario, Foles will be out 8 weeks. The Jaguars’ rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew showed promise in relief action throwing two touchdowns and 275 yards. Expect Collin Kaepernick’s name to come up as another backup option for the Jaguars.