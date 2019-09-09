Swae Lee’s girlfriend was reportedly arrested for striking and head butting the rapper.

TMZ reports Marliesia Ortiz was arguing with him in his Los Angeles home and called the police after attacking him, and claiming she was sexually assaulted.

When the boys arrived Ortiz switched the story up and admitted she came to his crib wreaking havoc. She began breaking things and hitting him. She claimed she was strangled but there were no visible injuries on either of them. She was the only one taken into custody because her story was inconsistent.

They’ll make up anything for a story about I’m truely baffled 😂☠️ — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) September 9, 2019

It looks like Ortiz deleted her Instagram account for now. She previously accused Swae Lee of physically abusing her and cheating on her. But it looks like they got back together briefly before breaking up for the second time.