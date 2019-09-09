According to DJ Akademiks, his friend Tekashi 6ix9ine will not be going to trial today as planned, but will have to wait another week to have his say in court. The new date is scheduled, according to the popular DJ and podcast host, for September 16th.

The Trial in which 6ix9ine is expected to appear, take the stand and testify against his alleged Kidnappers will not start today as previously scheduled. It has been rescheduled for next monday 9/16/2019. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 9, 2019

At this trial, Tekashi (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez) would testify against his alleged kidnapper. In August 2018, the GUMMO rapper was allegedly pistol whipped, robbed and kidnapped. According to Page Six, the defense for the Anthony Ellison (the alleged kidnapper) believes that Tekashi faked his own kidnapping for clout.

“No robbery or kidnapping or assault happened,” Devereaux Cannick, the defense attorney for Ellison says. “He was about to drop another album…gotta get that buzz up. That’s how he makes money.”